Dancing With The Stars boss discusses future of the show – amid the coronavirus pandemic

Dancing With The Stars boss Larry Bass has opened up about the future of the show.

Talks are to begin next month regarding the upcoming series of the popular dance programme.

Larry has reassured fans that the series will go ahead next year, but he was unsure what the layout would look like.

“Dancing With The Stars was commissioned before we started last year’s run so we will sit down and engage with RTE in a month or two about what way we will look at that next year and what will restrictions be like then,” he told the Irish Mirror.

“It is very hard for anyone to forecast that, so we gotta let time tick away and see where life resumes and how and what we’ll do.”

The production boss admitted that it was too early to consider casting while the world was at a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We look forward to casting for 2021 later in the year, but it’s not something we can even speculate on at the moment because we don’t know what people are going to be doing,” he said.

Back in March, the coronavirus outbreak in Ireland forced bosses to move the DWTS finale forward by one week, and the final episode was filmed without an audience.

RTÉ 2FM presenter Lottie Ryan claimed the glitterball trophy with her dance partner Pasquale La Rocca.

