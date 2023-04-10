Dáithí Ó Sé reveals the simple secret to his happy marriage with wife Rita

Dáithí Ó Sé has revealed the simple secret to his happy marriage.

The TV presenter married former New Jersey Rose, Rita Talty, in 2012.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Ógie, two years later.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror about his 10 year marriage, the RTÉ star said: “You have to listen to each other and you need to have guy time and girl time as well as having time together.”

“You need to take it easy with life because you can get really uptight about things even though they might not be a big deal.”

Dáithí, who lives in Galway with his wife and son, continued: “I’ve taken lots of weekends off so we can hang out together.”

“I learned over the last three years that life is too short and we need to enjoy it. These days I book off blocks of time and weekends here and there and nothing will change that.”

“It’s so important to have that time because apparently Ógie won’t want to be around us at all when he turns 14 or 15. He will be off with his buddies.”

The popular presenter also revealed he’s looking forward to taking some time off this summer when RTÉ’s Today show goes on a break.

“I’ve my summer boxed off nicely so that I’ve four or five weeks where I’ve no plans.”

“I’m really looking forward to having the downtime and hopefully I’ll get away on a sun holiday somewhere,” he said.