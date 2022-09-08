Concert promoter issues warning ahead of Garth Brooks gigs at Croker

Aiken Promotions have issued a warning to those attending Garth Brooks’ gigs at Croke Park over the next two weeks.

The country singer will play five historic concerts at the iconic Dublin venue on September 9, 10, 11, 16 and 17.

With 400,000 fans expected to attend the sold-out gigs, the promoter has reminded concertgoers of some important information.

Given the singer is performing across five nights, there are concerns some fans may show up to Croke Park on the wrong date.

A spokesperson said: “Garth Brooks will play five sold out shows so please check your tickets in advance to ensure you are attending on the correct date.”

“Ticketholders will only be admitted to their ticketed date.”

Check out more important information from Aiken Promotions regarding Garth Brooks’ gigs at Croker below:

Please remember to download your tickets from your Ticketmaster account to your iPhone wallet / Google Pay wallet in advance of show day. SCREENSHOTS OR PRINTOUTS OF DIGITAL TICKETS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED.

If you have any queries regarding your tickets, please contact Ticketmaster via MYACCOUNT help section and they will be able to assist you.

Please ensure your mobile phone which contains your ticket/s is fully charged, please set the brightness on your phone to maximum as you enter the scanning area.

Please allow plenty of time to get to the venue.

Please check your ticket information for details on your entry route. There will be signage to direct you to the appropriate entrance for your seating or standing area. Follow the coloured route / directions as indicated on your ticket details.

Croke Park is well served by public transport. Bus, Rail, DART and LUAS transport options can all bring you within walking distance of the venue. Plan your journey online from anywhere in Ireland to the venue via www.transportforireland.ie

No Under 14s will be allowed entry to the standing/pitch area.

Please do not bring a bag unless it is totally necessary. People without bags will be fast-tracked. If you must bring a bag it needs to be less than A4 size. Bags under A4 size will be subject to a search which will result in queueing.

PLEASE NOTE: EARLY QUEUING WILL NOT BE PERMITTED IN THE STREETS AROUND THE VENUE. THESE ARE RESIDENTIAL AREAS AND WE ASK TICKET HOLDERS TO PLEASE RESPECT THE PRIVACY OF THE RESIDENTS AND BUSINESSES IN THE LOCAL COMMUNITY.

Gates open at 5pm.

There is no support, Show starts at 7.30pm

Ticketmaster is the ONLY official ticket seller for this event. Please beware of bogus ticket sellers and tour operators. Please DO NOT buy tickets from unofficial sources including websites.

Check out www.transportforireland.ie to help plan your journey and check the AA Roadwatch website for reports on traffic, road works, delays on your route www.theaa.ie

A traffic management plan will be in operation by An Garda Siochana. For full details please visit www.garda.ie.

For further information on public transport, please visit: www.dublinbus.ie, www.luas.ie, www.irishrail.ie, www.buseireann.ie