Colin Farrell to reprise his role as The Penguin in Batman spin-off series

Colin Farrell is set to reprise his role as The Penguin in a Batman spin-off series.

The Irish actor has received rave reviews for his role as mobster Oswald Cobblepot aka The Penguin in the Matt Reeves-directed film, which hit in cinemas last Friday.

The upcoming HBO Max series will pick up the story where The Batman leaves off on the big screen.

Speaking about the new series, Colin said: “The world that Matt Reeves created for The Batman is one that warrants a deeper gaze through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot.”

“I couldn’t be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become The Penguin. [It] will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem.”

The Batman writer-director Matt Reeves, who will also be an executive producer on the show, said: “Colin exploded off the screen as The Penguin in The Batman, and having the chance to thoroughly explore the inner life of that character on HBO Max is an absolute thrill.”