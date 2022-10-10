Colin Farrell joins Brendan Gleeson on SNL for surprise musical performance

Colin Farrell surprised Brendan Gleeson during his Saturday Night Live hosting debut over the weekend.

The Dubliner hosted the second episode of the new season of the late night show, which aired on October 8.

Introducing himself in his opening monologue, the 67-year-old said: “Hi, I’m Brendan Gleeson. If you don’t recognise the accent, I’m Irish.”

“And if you don’t recognise the face, I’m that fella that you’ve seen in that thing you can’t remember but you think you kind of liked.”

During his monologue, Brendan said: “Do you know who else is weird and wonderful? Colin Farrell. We worked together on In Bruges, and we just got back together for a new film, The Banshees of Inisherin.”

“And funny enough, it’s about two fellas who fall out because one of them’s a little too needy. And I mean, I love Colin to bits, but the story’s not too far from the truth.”

Colin then walked out on stage wearing a fake moustache, claiming he was “just passing”.

The close pals then broke into song together, before Brendan introduced the musical guest for the night – Willow.

