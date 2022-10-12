Colin Farrell, Barry Keoghan and Brendan Gleeson lead the star-studded line-up for this week’s The Late Late Show

The star-studded line-up for this week’s The Late Late Show is here.

Host Ryan Tubridy will be joined by The Banshees of Inisherin stars Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan to talk all things from donkeys, to island life to Oscar buzz.

Brendan O’Carroll will also be on the show to talk about his new autobiography Call Me Mrs Brown.

He will be looking back on his long and varied working life and reflecting on the inspiration of his own mammy Maureen, a formidable figure who became Ireland’s first female Labour TD.

Historian Dr Siobhán Doyle will be taking a look at some of the famous GAA objects that have helped make the sport the global success it is today.

Writer, designer and proud Kerryman Paul Galvin joins Ryan on the sofa to discuss weaving storytelling into Irish men’s clothes and taking inspiration from the GAA pitch.

There will also be a special musical performance and chat with three talented young Irish performers who will soon be taking to the stage for Toy Show The Musical.

Moya Brennan and Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh will perform a special musical tribute for the victims of the tragedy in the Co Donegal village of Creeslough.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One this Friday, October 14th at 9:35pm.