Claudine Keane shares sweet snaps from son Robert’s 13th birthday celebrations

Claudine Keane has shared sweet snaps from her son Robert’s 13th birthday celebrations.

The mum-of-two took to Twitter on Wednesday to share photos of her and her husband Robbie with their two sons Robert and Hudson surrounded by blue birthday balloons.

She wrote: Happy 13th birthday Robert. I can’t believe you’re officially a teenager. Time flies and it’s been such an amazing journey.”

“My first born, the excitement & 13 years of firsts and I loved every minute of it. I’m so proud to be your mum and of the young man you have become,” Claudine added.

Meanwhile Robbie wrote in an Instagram post: “And just like that your a teenager!!Robert happy 13th birthday have the best day we love you so much & we are always so proud of you💙 🎂”

Robbie and Claudine tied the knot in 2008, and they will be celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary next month.