Ciara Doherty announces return to The Tonight Show

Ciara Doherty has announced her return to The Tonight Show.

The popular presenter will return to the Virgin Media One show tomorrow night from 10pm, after taking some time off following the birth of her second child.

The Donegal native will present on alternate weeks alongside Claire Brock, who filled in for Ciara while she was on paternity leave.

Ciara said: “For over six months I’ve been watching The Tonight Show & Virgin Media News from home as domestic and global events unfold. We’re living through a time of huge change and challenge.”

“From the climate crisis, the pandemic, now rising inflation, energy supply shortages and a previously unthinkable war in Europe with the ensuing human suffering being experienced by the Ukrainian people.”

“I’m looking forward to getting back behind the desk to ask probing questions of our guests so that I and our viewers understand better how these events will change and shape our lives.”

Each week, one presenter will be hosting in studio, giving you a unique take on the big stories of the day while joined by a panel of guests as the other presenter co-hosts live on location for everything from breaking news stories, special reports, and insightful interviews.

Claire will be joining Ciara next week live from Brussels to co-host a series of special reports including the European Union’s response to the war.

The Tonight Show, presented by Ciara Doherty and Claire Brock, will air Monday to Thursday from 10pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.