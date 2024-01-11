Chris Taylor hints at tension between him and ex Maura Higgins ahead of Love Island: All Stars

Chris Taylor has hinted at tension between him and his ex Maura Higgins, ahead of his stint on Love Island: All Stars.

The pair appeared on the fifth season of Love Island in 2019, and struck up an immediate friendship on the show.

However, the couple’s relationship didn’t cross over the friendship zone until months after they had left the villa.

Maura and Chris were a fan favourite couple, but they sadly split in May 2021 after six months together.

Speaking to ITV ahead of the show’s launch on January 15th, Chris admitted he wouldn’t know how to “deal” if his ex was in there.

He confessed: “I am really hoping that no one I have slept with is in there, as that’s going to be uncomfortable. I am not sure how I would deal with my ex being in there as we haven’t spoken since we split up.”

Chris also revealed that he is hoping for a “second chance at finding love” in South Africa.

While the 33-year-old hasn’t been linked to anyone since his split from Maura, his career has gone from strength to strength as he landed a cameo in the Barbie movie last year.

His hilarious social media content has also gained him a lot of fans across Instagram and TikTok.

A source told MailOnline: “Chris is a great signing for the new series.”

“His personality has really shone since he found fame on Love Island while when he was on the series as a late addition, he didn’t have enough opportunity to really show the viewers what he’s all about,” the insider continued.

“Now he’s a star in his own right on TikTok and Instagram, not to mention his role in the Barbie film and being mates with Margot Robbie.

“Chris is hoping he can find a girlfriend, he met his last one on the show, so there’s nothing stopping him from doing the same during All Stars.”