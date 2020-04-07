Celeb hair stylist Andrew Fitzsimons shaves his head during lockdown ‘boredom’

The Dublin star said he immediately regretted the move

He is famed for styling the locks of some of the world’s biggest names – but Andrew Fitzsimons has now shaved all his own hair off.

The Dublin star, who is famed for styling the likes of Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Shay Mitchell, admitted he suffered from “quarantine boredom” and just had to go at his locks with a razor.

The hair guru shared a video of himself shaving his head, admitting to fans: “Immediate regret…quarantine boredom.”

Andrew is currently on lockdown in LA, where he lives full time.

He recently jetted to Dublin to launch his debut haircare line with Primark. but after landing back in LA the hair guru, like many others, ended up in quarantine.

Just this week Andrew said it was “so amazing” to see fans create hair tutorials using his new brand.

On this week’s episode of The Gosscast we’re talking about celebrities who are donating their millions to help in the Coronavirus crisis and the serious drama on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Plus the girls discuss the latest move from Canada to Hollywood for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: