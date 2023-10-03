Catherine Agbaje confirms her relationship status – three months after Love Island stint

Catherine Agbaje has confirmed her relationship status.

The 22-year-old rocketed to fame after appearing on the summer 2023 series of Love Island, during which she struck up a romance with Scott van-der-Sluis.

The Welsh footballer was left heartbroken when the Irish contestant returned from Casa Amor with bombshell Elom Ahlijah-Wilson – leaving him single and vulnerable.

Catherine and Elom were dumped from the villa shortly afterwards, as viewers slammed Catherine for ditching Scott.

The couple split soon after they were dumped and since then, fans later called for her to rekindle her romance with Scott – who was dumped from the villa alongside Abi Moores.

After leaving the villa, the Love Island stars have fuelled rumours they’ve rekindled their flame as they’ve shared cryptic posts on social media and been papped spending time together.

In August, peaking exclusively to Goss.ie about the possibility of her and Scott rekindling things, Catherine said: “I can’t predict the future. We are friends, and obviously he’s been in America so we haven’t had much time to talk and stuff.”

“We have had conversations as friends. But yeah I can’t predict the future, I always say this ‘never say never’ thing but you know what? I don’t know what will happen.”

“I can’t say I want something to happen and then it doesn’t happen. If it’s meant to be, it will be.”

Now, Catherine has confirmed that she’s single, three months after leaving the Love Island villa.

“I am single, but I am still looking for my Prince Charming somewhere,” the Dublin native told RSVP magazine.

“Everyone is talking about Raya, maybe I need to jump on there,” Catherine continued.

“That would be the first dating app, I have never been on one before. I have always been a traditional girly.”

“Going on another dating show is a difficult one.”

“It depends on the show, each show is different. No show I have seen is the same, Love Island is completely different to Celebs Go Dating, for example. It just depends.”