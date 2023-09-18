Carpark of popular Dublin beach closed off as filming for season two of Bad Sisters begins

Beach Carpark in Donabate is set to be closed later this week, as season two of Bad Sisters is being filmed there.

Fingal County Council has advised beachgoers that the carpark will be closed to the public on Wednesday, September 20 and Thursday, September 21 to facilitate filming.

A spokesperson said: “Due to filming of Season 2 of Bad Sisters in the Donabate Area the beach car park at Donabate is currently being used for location purposes by the production company.”

“As a result the car park will be closed for public use on Friday 15th, Wednesday 20th and Thursday 21st September. We regret any inconvenience caused.”

“Filming has also been taking place in the Rush and Howth area and this has presented and amazing opportunity to showcase the beauty of Fingal and the North Dublin coastline to an international audience in this award winning internationally acclaimed production,” they added.

Season one of the Apple TV+ show followed the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another.

Beach Carpark Donabate closed Friday 15th, Wednesday 20th and Thursday 21st September

Due to filming of Season 2 of Bad Sisters in the Donabate Area the beach car park at Donabate is currently being used for location purposes by the production company. As a result the car park… pic.twitter.com/dvjP0nIOeS — Fingal County Council (@Fingalcoco) September 15, 2023

The tight-knit sisters have always looked out for each other, but they started to grow apart after Grace married her awful husband John Paul Williams (Claes Bang), aka “The Prick”.

When their brother-in-law suddenly winds up dead, his life insurers launch an investigation to prove malicious intent–and quickly set their sights on the sisters, all of whom had ample reason to kill him.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the IFTA Film & Drama Awards in May, Sharon Horgan teased the upcoming second season will feature a time jump.

“I mean it’s more of the sisters, and we don’t have a prick anymore,” she explained.

“We have other pricks though so… I guess a lot of it is about the fall out of what happens when something as catastrophic as that occurs in your life, you don’t just dust yourself off and get back to normal. I can tell you that it moves on a little, it’s two years in the future.” Alongside Sharon, Bad Sisters stars Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, and Eve Hewson as the Garvey siblings.