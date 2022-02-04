Brooke Scullion selected to represent Ireland at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest

Brooke Scullion has been selected to represent Ireland at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

On Friday night, six singers performed live on The Late Late Eurosong Special, in a bid to represent the nation at the Eurovision Song Contest in May.

Brooke performed her own song called ‘That’s Rich’, which she composed with Karl Zine and Izzy Warner.

The Derry native, who was a finalist on The Voice UK in 2020, wowed the judges and viewers with her performance.

Speaking ahead of the Eurosong Special tonight, Brooke said: “It’s surreal to think I could be representing my country in the competition. It would be an honour.”

“Given Ireland’s history with a fellow Derry girl like Dana who has done it before, I’m excited to be flying the flag and hope to do everybody proud!”

“I also think in recent years I’ve been so impressed with the music Eurovision has produced, so am excited to be in the company of the likes of Maneskin and Loreen, who are iconic!”

For the first time in several years, viewers at home were given the opportunity to cast their vote for their favourite song and help decide who will fly the Irish flag at Eurovision.

The winner was chosen by combined votes awarded by a public vote, an international jury and a studio jury.

Brooke will perform ‘That’s Rich’ at the Eurovision Song Contest in Italy this May, in front of an audience of 180 million people around the world.