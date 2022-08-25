Brian Dowling begins his paternity leave ahead of the arrival of his first child

Brian Dowling has started his paternity leave, ahead of the arrival of his first child.

The former Big Brother star and his husband Arthur Gourounlian are set to welcome their first child via surrogacy this September.

The presenter, who’s younger sister Aoife is acting as the couple’s surrogate, hosted his final episode of The Six O’Clock Show on Thursday evening before heading on paternity leave.

In an Instagram post, Brian wrote: “Thanks so much for all the FABULOUS messages regarding my 3 week stint guest hosting @sixoclockshow I’m honestly in my ELEMENT when I get the opportunity to host on Irish television & especially LIVE TELEVISION.”

“Today was a very special day as it’s my last official day of work before I’m off on my Paternity Leave.”

“I feel so proud & excited to say PATERNITY LEAVE 😂 But let’s be honest I’m totally unaware of the amount of work coming my way 👶🏻#paternityleave #dadtobe #tvhost.”

Arthur commented on the post: “So proud of you baby. You are about to become the best DAD in the world ♥️👶🏻💙 Heres to your paternity leave 😂”

Brian and Arthur have documented the highs and lows of their surrogacy journey for an upcoming RTE documentary called ‘A Very Modern Irish Family’.