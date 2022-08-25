Everything we know about Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian’s new RTE documentary

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian have filmed an RTÉ documentary about their surrogacy journey.

The former Big Brother star and the Dancing With The Stars judge are set to welcome their first child via surrogacy this September.

Brian’s younger sister Aoife is acting as the couple’s surrogate, and the TV presenter has previously thanked her for giving them “the gift of life”.

A Very Modern Irish Family – Brian and Arthur’s Surrogacy Story will follow the highs and lows of their journey; from glitzy baby showers and shopping trips, to the harsh realities that in Ireland there is no legislation for surrogacy, and the heartache that brings.

Having a baby through surrogacy is difficult and throws up lots of legal questions that Ireland has no legislation for.

Through the different lens of Brian, Arthur and Aoife, this documentary will explore the issues they face to bring their baby home.

Even though the egg is from a donor, by law in Ireland, Aoife is the mother, something all three of them don’t think should be the case.

Brian and Arthur tied the knot at the lavish Powerscourt Hotel back in 2015, and announced their baby news in May this year.

In an Instagram post, Brian wrote: “It COMPLETELY FILLS OUR HEARTS @gourounlian to be able to reveal we are PREGNANT & due to our BEAUTIFUL bundle of joy later this year.”

“We actually never thought this day would be a reality for us. We fully realize & understand how lucky & blessed we are for this to be happening.”

He continued: “For a lot of us out there & especially people from our community we have to fight harder & push harder for what others consider to be something that can be achieved easily.”

“Myself & Arthur have been keeping the BIGGEST secret the past few months but it’s put the BIGGEST SMILES in our HEARTS & on our FACES.”

“We can’t wait to meet you, hug you & LOVE YOU for the rest of our lives 💚 Baby Dowling Gourounlian is on the way people 🤰🏼👶🏻🌹.”

Shortly afterwards, Brian confirmed his “amazing” sister Aoife is the surrogate for his and Arthur’s baby.

He wrote on Instagram: “Not only is this my BEAUTIFUL sister Aoife, she is also our INCREDIBLE Surrogate.”

“From our very first conversation about this back in 2019 to where we are now is ABSOLUTELY AMAZING 🤰🏼 @effidy_dowling_ you have gone above & beyond for us @gourounlian whether it is mentally or physically & you have stayed so POSITIVE & UPBEAT through it all.”

“From Ultra Sounds & Ovulation tests to numerous conversations about your Cycle 😜 to those 4 positive pregnancy tests we took where the 3 of us hugged & cried with happiness & excitement.”

“We have been through every step of this together reassuring each other along the way that everything will be fine once we stick together. Aoife you are an INSPIRATION to all of us. You are literally giving us THE GIFT OF LIFE.”

“So to you Aoife & our wonderful Egg Donor none of this would be possible without you both. From the bottom of our hearts thank you ❤️ I’m so happy to confirm that both Aoife & baby are doing BRILLIANTLY 👶🏻” Brian added.