Bressie reveals he hit ‘rock bottom’ while filming The Voice of Ireland

Bressie has revealed he hit “rock bottom” while filming The Voice of Ireland.

The 42-year-old was a coach on all five seasons of the show, which began in 2012 and ended in 2015.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Where Is My Mind? podcast, The Blizzards star recalled having a panic attack minutes before a live episode of the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niall Breslin (@bressie)

He said: “A panic attack ten minutes before going on a live show of The Voice, which I was a coach on, a primetime television in Ireland, was my rock bottom. And it was the catalyst for change that totally altered the trajectory of my entire life.”

“I wrote a book about my experience called ‘Me and My Mate Jeffrey’, Jeffrey being the name I gave my nemesis of my mind. And I literally had a conversation with him that night and said, ‘Jeffrey, enough is enough. We can’t be beating the sh*te out of each other anymore. It’s not working for either of us.'”

“I needed to get to know him, and I’ve dedicated my entire life from that moment to trying to build a better relationship with him.”

Bressie revealed he got into meditation during this time, and said it helped both his body and mind feel “at ease”.

You can listen to Bressie’s full podcast here.