Boyzone star reveals he’s quitting showbiz for good

Boyzone star Shane Lynch has revealed he’s quitting the show business industry for good.

The band, which was formed in 1993, went on their final tour in 2019 – and since then Shane has snubbed the spotlight.

Speaking to New magazine, the 46-year-old said: “In the last year or so I’ve made the active decision to completely exit from the industry, whether that be music or TV.”

However, Shane has agreed to be a part of The Real Housewives Of Cheshire, which his wife Sheena started filming last year as a full-time cast member.

“The only thing you’ll see me do is Real Housewives because that is part of our lives and they came into our home and it is all genuine,” he explained.

“I happen to be a part of that, but my business life has gone to a whole new level and I’m happy with that.”

Leaving his music career behind, the star is now focusing on life as a businessman.

“The entertainment industry is very character based and I don’t often like the character that I play in those situations,” Shane continued.

“We moved up to Cheshire for business, hence why Sheena ended up on the show, and I’m Ok with that.”

“I’m happy to concentrate solely on the businesses that we have running. We have about five or six. I can’t afford to go on tour for two months. It just doesn’t fit into my life.”

The 46-year-old co-owns a franchise of barbershops called The Elk & Clipper, and him and Sheena have purchased an Irish bar in Cheshire called D13.

Shane married backing singer Sheena back in 2007, and the couple share two daughters – Billie and Marley.

In April 2020, the Boyzone star sparked split rumours as he confessed he had moved out of their family home.

But three months later, Shane’s bandmate Keith Duffy confirmed the couple were back together.

Speaking about their relationship, the former singer said: “We’re always moving forward.”

“I’m always coming home with new ideas and Sheena has always been an amazing supporter of all my business ventures. Without her I couldn’t do it.”

“We constantly work together strongly as business partners and also as a couple. I’m dyslexic so Sheena is my right hand. She answers all my emails. She does everything I can’t do.”