Aoibhin Garrihy shares sweet snaps of her daughters reuniting with their granddad after lockdown

This is too cute!

Aoibhin Garrihy shares sweet snaps of her daughters reuniting with their granddad...

Aoibhin Garrihy has shared some sweet snaps of her daughters reuniting with their granddad for the first time after lockdown.

The actress’ father Eugene finally got to see his granddaughters Hanorah and Liobhan on Tuesday – after spending months apart.

Taking to Instagram, the former Fair City star shared two black and white photos of Eugene holding both granddaughters.

Aoibhin captioned the post: “Foolin’ in Doolin with Grandad today #reunited.”

View this post on Instagram Foolin’ in Doolin with Grandad today ❤️ #reunited A post shared by Aoibhín Garrihy (@aoibhingarrihy) on Jun 30, 2020 at 8:31am PDT

Friends and fans gushed over the snaps in the comment section.

TV presenter Sile Seoige commented: “Nothing like it. Such gorgeous photos.”

Aoibhin’s sister Doireann also commented a series of hearts under the touching post.

The news comes after Aoibhin shared an adorable video of her eldest daughter Hanorah taking part in the temptation challenge.

View this post on Instagram She nailed it…she deserves to lick the spoon! 🍫🙌🏻 A post shared by Aoibhín Garrihy (@aoibhingarrihy) on Jun 23, 2020 at 9:47am PDT

