The reality star was giving 'extra cuddles' to her baby girl

Millie Mackintosh shares sweet photo with newborn daughter after her first vaccinations

Millie Mackintosh has shared an adorable photo of her newborn daughter after she had her first vaccinations.

The 30-year-old welcomed her first child with husband Hugo Taylor on May 1st.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Millie posted a sweet snap of her daughter Sienna and revealed that her baby girl had her eight-week vaccinations the day before.

“Poor baba had her eight-week vaccinations yesterday and needs extra cuddles,” she captioned the post.

The eight-week jabs, which is also known as the 6-in-1 vaccine, is given to newborns when they are 8, 12 and 16-weeks-old.

The former Made In Chelsea star recently opened up about her “really tough” breastfeeding experience.

She informed her followers on the social media platform that she nearly gave up nursing her newborn as the experience left her in intense pain and it also affected her mental health.

“The first few days I had blistered, cracked nipples and the pain was so intense, I really didn’t know how I was going to carry on,” she wrote.

“I spent hours online trying to find the best ‘professional’ advice on anything that would make the pain and dread stop, as I so desperately wanted to continue to breastfeed my baby girl,” she added.

The new mother was later advised to check out the Peanut app, where she sought guidance from a help group which was specifically catered to breastfeeding – and she encouraged other mothers to join the app.

