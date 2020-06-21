Amy Schumer shares message of support – after women share stories of sexual misconduct in the Irish comedy scene

Actress Amy Schumer has shared a message of support – after more and more women shared stories of sexual misconduct in the Irish comedy scene.

As we previously reported, multiple women came forward over the weekend claiming there was a massive issue of abuse of power in the industry.

On Sunday night #IBelieveHer was trending on Twitter, as women shared their experiences of abuse, harassment and manipulation.

Taking to the social media network, the Hollywood star said something needs to change.

“I just wanted to take a second to say how brave the women coming forward are about the mistreatment they have experienced at the hands of comedians or in any other profession,” she wrote.

“There are great men out there. And there are men who humiliate and abuse women and girls because of the power dynamic or because when they were that age girls wouldn’t talk to them.

“Whatever your reasoning is, or was. We are watching you and we are all together now and we won’t accept this behaviour whether you break the law or not,” she added.

The actress then asked those hurting to reach out, posting her number in her Twitter bio.

The statement of support also comes in the wake of allegations against actor and comedian Chris D’Elia.

The You star denied any wrong doing, after a woman claimed he tried to “groom” her when she was just 16.

“I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point,” Chris said in a statement.

“All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me.

“That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better,” he added.

Meanwhile Irish comedian Davey Reilly also released a statement on his Twitter page, apologising for past “behaviours”. However he did not stated which Tweet he was responding to.

And The Fault In Our Stars actor Ansel Elgort is the latest Hollywood star to be accused of sexual misconduct, with a woman named Gabby accusing him of assault when she was just 17.

The actor has since denied the allegations via a statement on Instagram.

“I was distressed to see the social media posts about me in the last 24 hours,” he wrote.

“I cannot claim to understand Gabby’s feelings but her description of events is simply not what happened. I have never and would never assault anyone.”

“What is true is that in New York in 2014, when I was 20, Gabby and I had a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship.

“Unfortunately, I did not handle the breakup well. I stopped responding to her, which is an immature and cruel thing to do to someone. I know this belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared.

“As I look back at my attitude, I am disgusted and deeply ashamed of the way I acted. I am truly sorry. I know I must continue to reflect, learn, and work to grow in empathy,” he ended the post.

After more claims were made from women in Ireland, #IBelieveHer began trending on Twitter, with many stars like Angela Scanlon and Jarlath Regan shared their support.

