This is how Amy Huberman celebrated in birthday in isolation

The lockdown didn't stop the actress from having fun on her big day!

Amy Huberman enjoyed her birthday in style – despite being in isolation.

The mother-of-two managed to still enjoy her big day in style during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Firstly, Ireland’s sweetheart posted hilarious images on Instagram holding toilet roll and Club Orange, telling her followers these were the gifts her family gave her – given the circumstances.

“Soooooo chuffed with my birthday gift this year 😍,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram Soooooo chuffed with my birthday gift this year 😍 A post shared by Amy Huberman (@amy_huberman) on Mar 28, 2020 at 7:39am PDT

The Irish actress also posted a picture of herself dressed up for a birthday dinner date with husband Brian O’ Driscoll.

The author looked stunning in a pink floral print dress, as she turned 41 in style.

She joked about how Brian has now becomer her household painter, teacher and baker during isolation together.

“Right, I have a hot dinner date with my gardener in the kitchen at 8. Please don’t tell the painter or the PE & Geography teacher,” she stated.

“I brushed my hair AND put on makeup AND got into a dress because feck it it’s an isolation birthday and I’ll get absolutely unnecessarily dressed up if I want to.”

Amy has been in isolation with her husband and their two children, Billy and Sadie in their family home in Dublin.