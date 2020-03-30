This is how Amy Huberman celebrated in birthday in isolation

Amy Huberman enjoyed her birthday in style – despite being in isolation.
The mother-of-two managed to still enjoy her big day in style during the Coronavirus pandemic.
Firstly, Ireland’s sweetheart posted hilarious images on Instagram holding toilet roll and Club Orange, telling her followers these were the gifts her family gave her – given the circumstances.
“Soooooo chuffed with my birthday gift this year 😍,” she wrote.
The Irish actress also posted a picture of herself dressed up for a birthday dinner date with husband Brian O’ Driscoll.
The author looked stunning in a pink floral print dress, as she turned 41 in style.
She joked about how Brian has now becomer her household painter, teacher and baker during isolation together.
“Right, I have a hot dinner date with my gardener in the kitchen at 8. Please don’t tell the painter or the PE & Geography teacher,” she stated.
Right, I have a hot dinner date with my gardener in the kitchen at 8. Please don’t tell the painter or the PE & Geography teacher. And apparently there’s going to be a baker knocking around here soon too. I brushed my hair AND put on makeup AND got into a dress because feck it it’s an isolation birthday and I’ll get absolutely unnecessarily dressed up if I want to 🥳 I might even start some #goingnowhere fast dress ups which might be some inspo to actually shave my pins some day soon 👍🏻 Thank you @ferifolk for this fab frock 💕 new Irish ethical and sustainable label this chick is birthdaying in right now and seeing as every day of the last few weeks has been years long, I’m approx 368 years old now 🎈
“I brushed my hair AND put on makeup AND got into a dress because feck it it’s an isolation birthday and I’ll get absolutely unnecessarily dressed up if I want to.”
Amy has been in isolation with her husband and their two children, Billy and Sadie in their family home in Dublin.