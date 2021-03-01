Thousands of children returned to their classrooms today under phased reopening

Amy Huberman shares hilarious post as her children go back to school

Amy Huberman has shared an hilarious post as her children headed back to school.

Over 320,000 students returned to their classrooms today as part of the government’s phased reopening plan, marking the end of homeschooling for many parents.

As her two eldest children Sadie (7) and Billy (5) returned to school, Amy shared a snap of their schoolbags to Instagram.

The Finding Joy star captioned the post: “They never even got us the Body Shop bath balls sets to say thanks for teaching them ‘k bye.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Huberman (@amy_huberman)

Amy welcomed her third child with husband Brian O’Driscoll in December, a baby boy named Ted.

Sharing the happy news on Instagram, Brian posted a photo of himself carrying their newborn son in a car seat.

He captioned the post: “2020 was a bit crap but the end of it was aiiiiight! Ted O’Driscoll arrived on Dec 28th and he is deadly.”

“His mum is a champion and his brother and sister are thrilled at having a new little bro.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian O’Driscoll (@brianodriscoll)