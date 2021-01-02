Brian O’Driscoll and Amy Huberman announce the birth of their third child

The couple are over the moon

Brian O’Driscoll and Amy Huberman have announced the birth of their third child.

The former rugby player and the Finding Joy actress welcomed a baby boy named Ted on December 28th.

Sharing the happy news on Instagram today, Brian posted a photo of himself carrying their newborn son in a car seat.

He captioned the post: “2020 was a bit crap but the end of it was aiiiiight! Ted O’Driscoll arrived on Dec 28th and he is deadly.”

“His mum is a champion and his brother and sister are thrilled at having a new little bro,” he added.

The couple, who tied the knot back in 2010, are already parents to two kids – Sadie, 7, and Billy, 5.

Amy, who wasn’t due to give birth until January, recently admitted her pregnancy was a “lovely surprise” after trying for a long time.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, Amy said: “It was a surprise, but we had hoped it was going to happen so it wasn’t that much of a surprise.”

“It took us a little bit longer than we had hoped or imagined it would, but it was lovely. So it was a lovely surprise but we wanted it to happen… And something nice to focus on over the last few months.”

When asked about her journey to getting pregnant, Amy said: “Sometimes there is very little control over these things.”

“It just took a little bit longer, you know, I am that bit older, but now that I am pregnant and it is happening you kind of focus on the time that is. So I’m just feeling grateful for that.”