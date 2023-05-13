Aimee Connolly celebrates hen party with her Sculpted team ahead of summer wedding

Aimee Connolly celebrated her hen party with her Sculpted by Aimee team earlier this week.

The entrepreneur announced her engagement to her boyfriend John Greene last July.

He popped the question on their romantic holiday to Holbox, Mexico.

At the time, Aimee shared the news with her Instagram followers, writing: “Last night while waiting on the sunset in Holbox, I said yes 🥰💍”

Ahead of her summer wedding, the Sculpted by Aimee founder celebrated her hen party with her team.

Sharing stunning photos of the occasion, Aimee penned: “@sculptedbyaimee Summer Brides Hen 🤍. The best best team ☺️.”

The blonde beauty donned a stunning white bandeau corset top and white wide leg trousers, which she accessorised with a veil.

