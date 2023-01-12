A brand new Irish-themed dating show is coming to our TV screens

Virgin Media Television has announced details of a brand new Irish-themed dating show.

The station confirmed the news when launching its spring TV schedule today.

The new dating format is called Grá ar an Trá, and will begin shooting this summer.

Described as “the Gaeltacht like you’ve never seen it before”, the series is sure to gain a lot of attention.

Grá ar an Trá will see singletons couple up and get cosy, as they get to grips with the language… and each other.

Through fun tasks, cheeky challenges and romantic rendez-vous, couples will compete to find love and be crowned the pair with the most focal.

