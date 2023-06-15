Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend King Charles’ first Trooping the Colour?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be absent from King Charles’ Trooping the Colour over the weekend.

According to PEOPLE, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex weren’t invited to the event, which is an annual public celebration of the British monarch’s birthday.

This year will mark the first time the event has taken place during the reign of King Charles III, who ascended to the throne last September following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The couple travelled back to the UK for last year’s Trooping the Colour, but they weren’t invited to watch the RAF flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside senior members of the Royal family.

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working royals in March 2020, and have since moved to California – where they now live with their two children Archie and Lilibet.

The news comes after Harry attended the coronation of his father King Charles’ last month without Meghan.

The 38-year-old arrived at Westminster Abbey alongside his cousins Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall, and sat in the third row.

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry arrive at Westminster Abbey, along with Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall https://t.co/SvPyMdzcVq 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/dOicUi6JV3 — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 6, 2023

Shortly after the ceremony, several members of the Royal Family appeared with King Charles and Queen Camilla on the Buckingham Palace balcony – including Prince William, Princess Kate, and their three children – George, Charlotte and Louis.

Harry, who played no official part in the coronation, immediately headed to the airport to jet back home for his son Archie’s fourth birthday.

He landed back in Los Angeles at 19:30 local time that evening, after taking a British Airways flight.