UK police respond to newly released court documents linking Prince Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein

British police have said there is no new investigation into Prince Andrew, after he was named in newly released court documents linking him to Jeffrey Epstein this week.

The Duke of York, who is the younger brother of King Charles, has long been criticised for his friendship with the disgraced financier – who died by suicide while awaiting trial on federal conspiracy and sex trafficking charges in August 2019.

After the documents were released this week, members of the anti-monarchy group Republic said they had reported Prince Andrew once again to the police, as they believe he should be investigated.

But in response, the Met Police said: “We are aware of the release of court documents in relation to Jeffrey Epstein.

“As with any matter, should new and relevant information be brought to our attention we will assess it.”

Dozens of previously sealed court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein were made public on Wednesday night.

Last month, US Judge Loretta Preska ruled that documents naming more than 170 people who were either associates, friends or victims of the disgraced financier should be made public.

The unsealed documents are part of a 2015 lawsuit Virginia Guiffre filed against Epstein’s former girlfriend and associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Her lawsuit against Maxwell was settled in 2017, but the Miami Herald went to court to access the court papers initially filed under seal.

About 2,000 pages were unsealed by a court in 2019, and additional documents were released each year until 2022.

The latest batch that has been released includes about 250 records, however they largely contain information that was already public knowledge.

Ghislaine was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex trafficking in June 2022.

She was previously found guilty of recruiting, enticing and transporting minors to engage in illegal sex acts with the disgraced financier.

Epstein, who was a registered sex offender, died by suicide while awaiting trial on federal conspiracy and sex trafficking charges in August 2019.

Ms Giuffre is among dozens of women who sued Epstein, claiming she was a victim of his sex trafficking ring in the early 2000s.

In February 2022, Ms Giuffre settled out of court over a civil sex assault claim she filed against Prince Andrew, a former friend of Epstein.

The 38-year-old had accused the Duke of sexually assaulting her in 2001 when she was 17, an allegation he has vehemently denied.

In the latest batch of court documents released in the US on Wednesday night, Epstein accuser Johanna Sjoberg claimed Prince Andrew put his hand on her breast to pose for a photo with Epstein, Giuffre and Maxwell in 2001.

The Duke of York has previously denied this allegation.

Due to his controversial friendship with the late Jeffrey Epstein the Prince was stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages.

Virginia’s allegations have tarnished the royal’s reputation, and despite occasional appearances at family events, such as the 2022 funeral of Queen Elizabeth and the annual Christmas get-together, he has been taken out of life in the public eye.

Buckingham Palace has not commented on the news, as they said he is no longer a working royal.