The British monarch's birthday comes just days after the funeral of her beloved husband Prince Philip

Tributes pour in for Queen Elizabeth on her 95th birthday

People around the world have been sending well wishes to Queen Elizabeth on her 95th birthday.

The British monarch was born on April 21, 1926 in London, and was the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York.

In 1947, she married Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who she had four children with – Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Prince Philip passed away on April 9, 2021 at the age of 99, and his funeral took place on Saturday.

Today is The Queen’s 95th birthday. HM was born on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in London, the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York. This year The Queen remains at Windsor Castle during a period of Royal Mourning following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/kOeH399Ndp — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2021

As the Queen remains at Windsor Castle during a period of Royal Mourning following the death of her beloved husband, people have taken to Twitter to wish her well on her birthday.

Wishing a very happy birthday to HM The Queen 👑 Sending her love ❤️ #QueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/T4Nu429ljV — ✞☬ENI☬✞ (@EniEnkela) April 21, 2021

Queen Elizabeth II is 95 years old today. While this won’t be a happy birthday, hopefully there will be many more of those to follow pic.twitter.com/VLu4PeHfW5 — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) April 21, 2021

Wishing her Majesty The Queen a very happy birthday. I've no doubt that the whole nation will be thinking of you today. Frankie ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9AQ1Qf4CTE — Frankie Dettori (@FrankieDettori) April 21, 2021

But today still marks 95 years of an incredible life, long May she reign ❤️#QueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/qEBAGQR8vd — Lili (@Lili_in_London) April 21, 2021

Many happy returns of the day to Her Majesty the Queen on the occasion of her birthday. How firmly and how lovingly she is particularly in the prayers of her people at this time. pic.twitter.com/FeEypbszjM — Peter Anthony (@FrPeterAnthony) April 21, 2021