Tributes pour in for Queen Elizabeth on her 95th birthday

The British monarch's birthday comes just days after the funeral of her beloved husband Prince Philip

Sophie Clarke
Credit: John Rainford/WENN.com

People around the world have been sending well wishes to Queen Elizabeth on her 95th birthday.

The British monarch was born on April 21, 1926 in London, and was the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York.

In 1947, she married Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who she had four children with – Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Prince Philip passed away on April 9, 2021 at the age of 99, and his funeral took place on Saturday.

As the Queen remains at Windsor Castle during a period of Royal Mourning following the death of her beloved husband, people have taken to Twitter to wish her well on her birthday.

One fan tweeted: “Queen Elizabeth II is 95 years old today. While this won’t be a happy birthday, hopefully there will be many more of those to follow.”

Another wrote: “Today will be difficult for Her Majesty as she’s ‘celebrating’ her birthday for the 1st time in 70+ years without her ‘strength and stay’ by her side. But today still marks 95 years of an incredible life, long May she reign.”

