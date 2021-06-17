This is why Meghan Markle WON’T join Prince Harry in London next month

The Duchess of Sussex was rumoured to attend the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue

Meghan Markle will not return to the UK with Prince Harry next month, despite recent speculation.

Earlier this week, RadarOnline reported that the couple were set to attend the unveiling of the new Princess Diana statue at Kensington Palace in July.

Prince Harry and his brother Prince William are set to unveil the statue of their late mother on July 1 – which would have been her 60th birthday.

Insiders claimed Meghan would travel to London to support her husband next month.

However, a source close to the Sussexes has since told the UK Mirror: “Meghan is not going to travel.”

“She has just had a baby and Harry will travel alone,” they added, referring to the recent arrival of their second child, a daughter named Lilibet Diana.

Diana’s statue will be placed in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden, which was her favourite spot in the grounds.