This is the strict new rule Prince Harry has to follow while in the UK

Prince Harry must reportedly give advanced notice to Buckingham Palace if he intends to stay at a royal residence.

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex was denied permission to stay at Windsor Castle during his visit to London for the annual WellChild Awards.

The event took place on September 7, one day before the first anniversary of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

According to The Telegraph, Harry reportedly got in touch with Buckingham Palace once the details of his visit were finalized, and inquired about the possibility of staying at Windsor Castle.

The reportedly expressed his desire to meet his father King Charles and spend time with him before heading to the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany.

A source told the outlet that Harry’s team provided an itinerary for his 24-hour visit, and that the palace responded by explaining that the King would be at Balmoral Castle during those dates.

The palace reportedly invited Harry to join his father at the Scottish estate, but he was unable to.

The palace was reportedly unable to accommodate Harry’s request to stay in Windsor Castle or another royal residence due to insufficient notice.

Harry and his wife Meghan briefly stayed in Frogmore Cottage whenever they returned to the UK, but they were evicted from the property by King Charles back in January – following the release of Harry’s bombshell memoir ‘Spare’.

Harry’s next scheduled visit to the UK is in January, when his legal case against News Group Newspapers is set to go to trial.