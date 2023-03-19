Prince William shares sweet new family photo to mark Mother’s Day

Prince William has shared a sweet new family photo to mark Mother’s Day.

The Duke of Cambridge took to Twitter on Sunday to post a photo of his wife Princess Kate with their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

He wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours.”

He also shared a photo of Kate carrying the couple’s youngest child Louis, which was taken by Matt Porteous.

William and Kate tied the knot in Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011.

Although the couple have said in the past that they don’t plan on having any more children, the Duchess of Cambridge admitted last year she was feeling “broody” again.

On the first day of her solo royal tour in Denmark in February 2022, the 41-year-old met with parents and their babies during a visit to the University of Copenhagen.

Kate was there to learn more about the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project, which aims to promote the mental wellbeing of parents and their children – and the relationship between them.

During her visit, Kate confessed she was feeling “very broody”.

“William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds,” she said. “I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one.’”

Back in January last year, the Duke of Cambridge joked about his wife wanting another baby during an engagement in Lancashire.

While posing for photos with some families, Kate held a baby girl named Anastasia.

After onlookers cooed over the Duchess and the little girl, William said: “Don’t give my wife any more ideas!”

As Kate handed the baby back to her parents, William also joked: “Don’t take her with you.”