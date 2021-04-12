Prince William pays tribute to his ‘extraordinary’ grandfather Prince Philip

Prince William has paid tribute to his “extraordinary” grandfather.

Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, died on Friday morning at the age of 99.

In an emotional statement shared on Monday, Prince William said: “My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family.”

“I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days. I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her.”

“I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!”

The Duke of Cambridge added: “My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead.”

“I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.”

