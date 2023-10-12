Prince Harry and Meghan Markle condemn ‘all acts of terrorism’ in statement after Hamas attack

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a statement after the Hamas attack on Israel.

Over 1,000 civilians were killed by Hamas militants last weekend amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In a statement shared via the Archewell Foundation, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that they “stand against all acts of terrorism”.

The couple wrote: “We are supporting our partners and organizations on the frontlines in Israel to provide the urgent aid needed, and to help all innocent victims of this unconscionable level of human suffering.”

Their statement came after Prince William and Princess Kate released a statement about the recent conflict in the Middle East via a spokesperson.

They said: “The Prince and Princess of Wales are profoundly distressed by the devastating events that have unfolded in the past days. The horrors inflicted by Hamas’s terrorist attack upon Israel are appalling; they utterly condemn them.”

“As Israel exercises its right of self-defence, all Israelis and Palestinians will continue to be stalked by grief, fear and anger in the time to come. Their Royal Highnesses hold all the victims, their families and their friends in their hearts and minds.”