New report claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children have not been invited to King Charles’ coronation

A new report has claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, Archie and Lilibet, have not been invited to King Charles’ coronation.

According to The Telegraph, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex received an email invitation to attend the event in May.

The couple were reportedly informed that the inclusion of Archie and Lilibet would be discussed in the event that they confirmed their own attendance.

It is understood that Meghan and Harry have not yet decided whether or not they will attend the coronation.

According to The Telegraph, they are “weighing up the logistics” alongside the “personal implications” of attending the ceremony amid tension between them and the rest of the Royal family.

A spokesperson for the couple confirmed to The Times that Meghan and Harry “recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation”. They added: “An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.” Meghan and Harry relocated to the US after stepping down as senior working members of the Royal family, and they are currently living in California with their two children. Earlier this month, it was reported that King Charles had evicted the couple from their UK home Frogmore Cottage, following the release of Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare. King Charles’ coronation weekend will begin with the official coronation of His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6. The coronation will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury and it “will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.” Charles and Camilla will arrive at Westminster Abbey in procession from Buckingham Palace, known as “The King’s Procession.” After the service, the couple will return to Buckingham Palace in a larger ceremonial procession, known as “The Coronation Procession.” They’ll then be joined in this procession by other members of the Royal family, who will appear on the balcony to conclude the day’s ceremonial events. The following day, there will be a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle that will be broadcast by the BBC. The concert “will bring global music icons and contemporary stars together in celebration of the historic occasion.” The Palace announced: “The concert will see a world-class orchestra play interpretations of musical favourites fronted by some of the world’s biggest entertainers, alongside performers from the world of dance.” “The performances will be supported by staging and effects located on the Castle’s East Lawn and will also feature a selection of spoken word sequences delivered by stars of stage and screen.” The Palace also announced that “several thousand members of the public will be selected to receive a pair of free tickets for the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle” through a national ballot held by the BBC. The Coronation Big Lunch will also take place on May 9, where members of the community will be “invited to share food and fun together … in a nationwide act of celebration and friendship.” The festivities will conclude on Monday, May 8 when “members of the public will be invited to take part in The Big Help Out, which will encourage people to try volunteering for themselves and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas.” The Palace explained: “The aim of The Big Help Out is to use volunteering to bring communities together and create a lasting volunteering legacy from the Coronation Weekend.” King Charles ascended to the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth last September.