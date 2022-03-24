Meghan Markle’s first Spotify podcast series ‘Archetypes’ to examine stereotypes about women

Meghan Markle’s first Spotify podcast series ‘Archetypes’ will examine stereotypes about women.

According to the press release, the Duchess of Sussex will “uncover the origin of these stereotypes and have uncensored conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape narratives”.

In an audio teaser released on Thursday, the former Suits star addresses stereotypes that have long generalized women.

𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: @Spotify have announced the first podcast from their multi-year partnership with Archewell Audio. This summer, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will host "Archetypes" — a new series investigating the labels and stereotypes that try to hold women back. pic.twitter.com/hwn1mSesdx — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 24, 2022

She says: “This is how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us… but where do these stereotypes come from? And how do they keep showing up and defining our lives?”

“This is Archetypes — the podcast where we dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back. I’ll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives. And I’ll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place.” The series, which is set for release this summer, will be executive produced by Meghan; Ben Browning, Archewell’s head of content; and Rebecca Sananes, Archewell’s head of audio.