Kate Middleton stuns in blue polka dot midi dress at first Wimbledon appearance of the year

Kendra Becker | Editor
Kate Middleton stunned in a blue polka dot midi dress, as she made her first Wimbledon appearance of the year on Tuesday.

The Duchess of Cambridge wowed the crowd at Centre Court as she made her way to the Royal Box with Prince William this afternoon.

The 40-year-old wore one of favourite designers, Alessandra Rich, for the occasion.


The stunning summer dress retails at £1,515.

Kate paired her blue look with patent leather pumps from the same brand, which will set you back £540.

The mother-of-three completed her look with a pair of Henrietta sunglasses by Finlay, which you can get here for €185.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are avid tennis fans, and Kate is patron of the Lawn Tennis Association.

The couple were sat in front of David Walliams in the Royal Box, as they watched Novak Djokovic take on Jannik Sinner in the semi-final of the tennis tournament.

Kate’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton were also in the Royal Box, and the Duchess was seen waving at her mum and dad as she sat down.

