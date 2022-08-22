Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children to attend new school as Cambridge family move to Windsor

Kate Middleton and Prince William have confirmed they are moving their family to Windsor.

Their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will join Lambrook School, near Ascot and close to Windsor Castle, in September.

Jonathan Perry, headmaster at Lambrook School, said: “We are delighted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be joining us this coming September and very much look forward to welcoming the family, as well as all of our new pupils, to our school community.”

A new school for the Cambridge kids. Kensington Palace have announced that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be attending the Lambrook School in Berkshire from next month. The co-ed private school is just nine miles from their new Home Park home in Windsor. pic.twitter.com/9u0DOtK9g8 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) August 22, 2022

For the past few years Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, attended Thomas’s School in Battersea, South London.

They will also be joined in their new school by their younger brother Prince Louis, 4, who went to Willcocks Nursery School in London.

The Cambridge family will live in Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Estate, but will retain Kensington Palace as their London residence and continue to use Anmer Hall in Norfolk as another family home.

A royal source said of the move: “This is very much a decision that two parents have made to give their children the ‘most normal’ start possible.” “Kensington Palace can be a little bit of a fishbowl. They wanted to be able to give George, Charlotte and Louis a bit more freedom than they have living in central London.” “It’s very much a decision that’s been led by the kids,” the Sky News insider added.