A never-before-seen photo of Princess Diana has been unveiled

A never-before-seen photo of Princess Diana is set to go on display in Kensington Palace this week.

A stunning black-and-white portrait of the late royal will be displayed in the palace from March 4 as part of a new exhibition exploring the royal family’s enduring relationship with the camera.

The photo was taken by David Bailey in 1988, and was commissioned by the National Portrait Gallery.

The portrait will join some of the most iconic royal photographs ever taken, alongside images providing a glimpse of the Royal Family off-duty.

The photo of Diana was retained by David for his own personal archive, and depicts the late princess looking away from the camera and staring off into the distance.

It has never been seen in public until now.

In addition to the photograph of Diana, a selection of images taken by members of Royal Family will also go on display at Kensington Palace for the first time.

The Princess of Wales was the first wife of Prince Charles, and the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry.

She was tragically killed in a car crash in France in 1997 at the age of 36, in a death that shocked the world.