Everyone is saying the same thing about Sophie Piper on Love Island: All Stars

Love Island fans are praising Sophie Piper for sticking up for Kaz Kamwi during tonight’s episode.

During a game of Snog, Marry, Pie, Kaz’s ex-boyfriend Tyler Cruickshank chose to “marry” her in the challenge.

He said: “I wanted to marry this girl because I feel as though she has a heart of gold, she will make someone very lucky in the future, and maybe in another lifetime things could have been different…”

In a shock turn of events, Sophie later decided to “pie” Tyler, and delivered an epic response to his “proposal” to Kaz.

After hitting Tyler with a pie in the face, she said: “I have decided to pie this guy because I feel like you’ve been giving Kaz mixed signals since you stepped in here, and you would be a lucky guy if you got to marry her in THIS lifetime.”

Fans have since taken to X to praise Sophie for being a “girl’s girl”, and said they were glad someone has Kaz’s back in the villa.

See how viewers reacted below:

Sophie ate this one little thing. Im glad someon else in there has Kaz’s back.

#LoveIsland #LoveIslandAllStars pic.twitter.com/E7V8jdNe6C — Sudo (@SudoBangtan) January 29, 2024

‘You’d be a lucky guy to marry her in THIS lifetime’

OKAY SOPHIE #LoveIsland #LoveIslandAllStars pic.twitter.com/pQQihJiVYQ — Maaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaariam (@_SeriousBizz) January 29, 2024