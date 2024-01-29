Ad
HomeReality TV

Latest Posts

Everyone is saying the same thing about Sophie Piper on Love Island: All Stars

From ITV
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

Love Island fans are praising Sophie Piper for sticking up for Kaz Kamwi during tonight’s episode.

During a game of Snog, Marry, Pie, Kaz’s ex-boyfriend Tyler Cruickshank chose to “marry” her in the challenge.

He said: “I wanted to marry this girl because I feel as though she has a heart of gold, she will make someone very lucky in the future, and maybe in another lifetime things could have been different…”

In a shock turn of events, Sophie later decided to “pie” Tyler, and delivered an epic response to his “proposal” to Kaz.

After hitting Tyler with a pie in the face, she said: “I have decided to pie this guy because I feel like you’ve been giving Kaz mixed signals since you stepped in here, and you would be a lucky guy if you got to marry her in THIS lifetime.”

Fans have since taken to X to praise Sophie for being a “girl’s girl”, and said they were glad someone has Kaz’s back in the villa.

See how viewers reacted below:

Ad
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us