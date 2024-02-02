Everyone is saying the same thing about Georgia Steel on Love Island: All-Stars

Everyone has said the same thing about Georgia Steel following tonight’s episode of Love Island: All-Stars.

In a highly dramatic end to last night’s already intense episode, Toby Aromolaran chose to couple up with his ex-fling Georgia Steel.

Viewers of the show were not expecting this as Toby had been happily getting to know Arabella Chi and even admitted to “doing bits” with her during the week.

Georgia S has also been coupled up with Callum Jones for the past week and the pair seemed very settled in their relationship.

However, things took a turn in tonight’s episode when the 25-year-old revealed the door to her and Toby’s romance isn’t fully shut.

The trio have previously been involved in a love triangle and Callum made it clear he wasn’t going down that road again.

Georgia has been giving viewers mixed signals about her feelings for Toby as she is telling fellow islanders one thing and Toby another.

Producers organised for the girls to leave the villa and have a relaxing afternoon sipping cocktails in the sun.

Arabella said: “I obviously did not see that coming at all.”

Georgia S said: “You and me both Belle…as awful as it is and how much he’s jeopardised other people in here and their feelings, I feel like being upfront and saying how it is, I do rate. I think you never know how long you’re in here for, you never know what can happen next.”

Arabella replied: “I had a conversation with Cal last night and I think he’s just a bit upset from his point of view that you guys had been talking on a level and the fact that when Toby did recouple to you, you didn’t shut it down straight away.”

Georgia then got defensive and shut down the conversation.

Fans have taken to X to share their thoughts on the situation.

One user said: “Oh my god georgia saying that callum can’t even compete with toby? when she said today with the girls that she wasn’t even entertaining tobi? she is a fucking SNAKE #Loveisland”

Another wrote: “send chloe in and see how georgia feels about “history” #loveisland #loveislandallstars”

