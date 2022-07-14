Ad
HomeNews

Latest Posts

Wordle players are all saying the same thing after failing to guess today’s word

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Wordle players are struggling to guess today’s word.

The popular web-based game, which was originally created by New York City-based software engineer Josh Wardle, requires players to guess a five-letter word in six tries or less.

After each guess, the colour of the tiles will change to show how close your guess was to the word.

Everyone is given the same word daily, and after 24 hours, the word changes.

#Wordle390X is trending on Twitter today as a lot of players have been sharing their frustration after failing to guess today’s 5-letter word.

Many players think there were “too many” possible answers today.

Check out what people are saying below:

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Contact us