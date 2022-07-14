Wordle players are all saying the same thing after failing to guess today’s word

Wordle players are struggling to guess today’s word.

The popular web-based game, which was originally created by New York City-based software engineer Josh Wardle, requires players to guess a five-letter word in six tries or less.

After each guess, the colour of the tiles will change to show how close your guess was to the word.

Everyone is given the same word daily, and after 24 hours, the word changes.

#Wordle390X is trending on Twitter today as a lot of players have been sharing their frustration after failing to guess today’s 5-letter word.

Many players think there were “too many” possible answers today.

Check out what people are saying below:

Too many options!

Wordle 390 X/6 🟨🟨⬛⬛🟨

⬛🟩⬛🟩🟩

⬛🟩⬛🟩🟩

⬛🟩⬛🟩🟩

⬛🟩⬛🟩🟩

🟨🟩⬛🟩🟩 — Ady Manifold (@AdrianManifold) July 14, 2022

Wordle 390 X/6 ⬜⬜🟨🟩⬜

⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜

⬜🟩🟨⬜⬜

⬜🟩🟨🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩

You can never have too many clues. You can totally have too many guesses. — Chanchai (@Chanchai_VF) July 14, 2022

Wordle 390 X/6

You win tonight Wordle. Too many possibilities & my streak is broken. 🙁

⬜⬜⬜🟨🟨

🟨🟨🟨⬜⬜

⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩

⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩

⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩

⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩 — Joan Hatfield (@JustJoanSLP) July 14, 2022

Failed again on the last letter! Another one with too many possibilities.

Wordle 390 X/6 ⬜⬜🟨🟩⬜

⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩

⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩

⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩 — Tony Williams (@affyw) July 14, 2022

Wordle 390 X/6 ⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜

🟩⬜⬜🟩🟩

🟩⬜⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩there were so many ways that could have gone — Jessica Smith (@Jess_Smith323) July 14, 2022

Wordle 390 X/6 🟩⬜⬜🟩⬜

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩

i really hate when this happens — eliza (@snakeofdivinity) July 14, 2022

Wordle 390 X/6

Crashed and burned. Too many possibilities.

⬜⬜🟨🟨⬜

⬜🟩🟨🟩⬜

⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩

⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩

⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩

🟨🟩🟨🟩🟩 — 💧 Mara Roberts Proud Prole🐀👿🔥🔱 (@strebormt) July 13, 2022

Wordle 390 X/6. Sigh. For only the second time in 184 games I failed at wordle, and for the same reason, too many possibilities. 🟨🟨⬜⬜🟨

⬜🟨🟨🟩⬜

⬜🟩🟨🟩🟩

⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩

⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩

⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩 — Eli Zysman-Colman (@chemguy_eli) July 14, 2022