Everything you need to know about the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest kicks off tonight in Liverpool, UK.

There are 15 countries competing in the first semi-final – including Azerbaijan, Croatia, Czechia, Finland, Ireland, Israel, Latvia, Malta, Moldova, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Serbia, Sweden and Switzerland.

Wild Youth are flying the flag for Ireland this year.

Speaking ahead of Eurovision, Wild Youth told Goss.ie of their song We Are One: “It’s about unity, it’s about – if you watch the music video, we’re wearing masks in the music video – it’s just a cry for people to treat people for what they’re like as people.”

“The fans are incredible, and they’re so supportive.”

Lead singer Conor O’Donohue believes Sweden is their biggest competition.

The first semi-final kicks off tonight at 8pm on RTÉ One, and will run until around 10.15pm.

A further sixteen countries – including Albania, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Iceland, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, San Marino and Slovenia will compete during the second semi-final on Thursday night.

The UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy – known as ‘The Big 5’, automatically qualify for the final each year, as well as last year’s winner: Ukraine.

Sweden’s entry Loreen is currently the fan-favourite to win with her song Tattoo; You may recognise her name as she won Eurovision back in 2012 with her iconic track Euphoria.

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham will host the two semi-finals alongside Alesha Dixon and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina.

Irish presenter Graham Norton will join them for the grand final on Saturday night.

Last year’s winners Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine will perform at the final, as will runner-up Sam Ryder from the UK.

During the Eurovision Flag Parade of all 26 Grand Finalists, viewers will be treated to a unique performance by some iconic past Ukrainian Eurovision contestants.

Get ready for a new twist on their Eurovision entries weaved with British classics when GO_A, Jamala, Tina Karol, and Verka Serduchka take to the stage and remind viewers why they became Eurovision favourites.

Rita Ora will also perform during the grand final of Eurovision 2023.

The final interval act “The Liverpool Songbook”, is a celebration of the host city’s incredible contribution to the world of pop music.

The BBC have brought together six iconic past Eurovision acts – Italy’s Mahmood, Israel’s Netta, Iceland’s Daði Freyr, Sweden’s Cornelia Jakobs, Duncan Laurence from the Netherlands – plus Liverpool’s very own Sonia.