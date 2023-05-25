THESE are the artists that feature on the official Barbie soundtrack

The artist line-up for the official Barbie soundtrack has been released.

Released by Rolling Stone, a new photo shows Barbie [Margot Robbie] reading the Barbie News newspaper.

Ava Max, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, FIFTY FIFTY, GAYLE, HAIM and Ice Spice will all feature on the film’s soundtrack.

As will Kali, KAROL G, Khalid, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Pink Pantheress, Tame Impala and The Kid LAROI.

Dua Lipa and Ryan Gosling, who star in the upcoming film, have also been confirmed as part of Barbie’s star-studded soundtrack.

The soundtrack has been executively produced by Mark Ronson.

The notice also elusively reads: “More Barbies & Kens to be announced…”

Margot Robbie stars as the iconic doll while Ryan Gosling will play her love interest Ken in the film – which hits cinemas on July 21.

Irish actress Nicola Coughlan will also star in the highly-anticipated flick, playing a diplomat Barbie.

The stellar cast also includes Dua Lipa, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Hari Nef, Ariana Greenblatt, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Rhea Pearlman, and Will Ferrell.

The satirical film will follow the titular character as she is expelled from Barbie Land for not being perfect enough, and sets off on an adventure in the real world.

Will Ferrell, who plays a Mattel CEO in the film, has already called the project “the ultimate example of high art and low art” and “an amazing comment on male patriarchy and women in society”.