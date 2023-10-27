Taylor Swift ‘officially reaches billionaire status’ after major success of Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has officially reached billionaire status, according to a new report.

Bloomberg has reported that the 33-year-old’s net worth has reached a staggering $1.1 billion following the success of the pop sensation’s Eras Tour.

The 146-date worldwide tour kicked off in March, with tickets selling like gold dust.

The star’s prolific songwriting and re-records of her hit albums, along with the major success of her worldwide tour, have helped Taylor reach billionaire status.

The report also claims her 53 US concerts this year added $4.3 billion to the country’s gross domestic product.

The calculation took into account the following: the estimated value of her music catalog, Taylor’s five homes and her earnings from streaming deals, music sales, concert tickets and merchandise.

The Bloomberg report also noted how the Eras tour has racked up “more than $700 million in ticket sales for shows performed to date.”

Taylor is yet to begin the international leg of her tour, kicking off in Argentina on November 9.

The Cruel Summer singer boasts an impressive real estate portfolio, racking up a whopping $80 million alone from her five properties.

Taylor’s empire is set to reach even new heights with the release of her new concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

The film was released worldwide on October 13 and has already grossed over $80 million in advanced sales, and grossed over $130 million worldwide so far.

Her Eras Tour, which is on track to becoming the highest-grossing tour in history, will arrive to Dublin on June 28, 29, and 30 next year.