Olivia Rodrigo adds second Irish date to tour schedule after high demand

Olivia Rodrigo has added a second Irish date to her tour schedule.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the 20-year-old would play Dublin’s 3Arena on April 30, 2024.

The songstress is set to kick off her world tour on February 23, promoting her sophomore album Guts.

Due to high demand, MCD Productions have announced that Olivia has added a second Dublin date to her touring schedule – May 1, 2024..

Fans can register here for access to tickets – registration closes on Sunday, September 17. If you’re already registered, you’ll automatically be “considered for all shows in your preferred city”.

Tickets officially go on sale on Thursday, September 21.

Olivia previously performed in Dublin’s Fairview Park last June.