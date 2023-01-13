Miley Cyrus releases breakup song on ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday

Miley Cyrus has released her new single Flowers, the first song from her upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation.

Fans believe the singer penned the song about her split from Liam Hemsworth, as she notably dropped the single on his 33rd birthday.

Miley and Liam struck up a romance after meeting on the set of the film The Last Song in 2008.

The former couple got engaged in 2012 but parted ways the following year.

They then reunited in 2015, got married in December 2018, before calling it quits for good in August 2019.

Miley and Liam later finalised their divorce in January 2020.

In the song, Miley seems to reference the house she once shared with Liam, which burnt down in the 2018 Woolsey Fire in California.

In the first verse, she sings: “We were good, we were gold / Kind of dream that can’t be sold / We were right ’til we weren’t / Built a home and watched it burn.”

The song is ultimately about Miley learning to love herself, and finding the bright side to the end of a relationship.

Miley sings: “I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don’t understand / I can take myself dancing / And I can hold my own hand / Yeah, I can love me better than you can.”

Since Miley and Liam parted ways, the former couple have kept the details of their split out of the spotlight.

However, the songstress admitted she will “always” love her ex-husband during an episode of Barstool Sports in 2020.

Miley said: “I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will.”

Despite there being a lot of love between them, Miley acknowledged that “there was too much conflict” in their relationship, which eventually led to their split.

She said: “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”

Following their split in 2019, Miley briefly dated Kaitlynn Carter, before she moved on with Cody Simpson.

Miley and Cody called it quits in August 2020 after almost a year of dating, and the Wrecking Ball singer is now dating Liily drummer Maxx Morando.

Meanwhile, Liam has been in a relationship with Aussie model Gabriella Brooks for three years.