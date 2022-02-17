Forbidden Fruit announce brand new acts for 2022 festival

Forbidden Fruit organisers have announced brand new acts for the 2022 festival.

This year’s festival will return to Royal Hospital Kilmainham on Saturday, June 4th and Sunday, June 5th 2022.

Joining the previously announced lineup are Loyle Carner, Krystal Klear, Logic100, Overmono Live, Partiboi69, Saoirse BKLAVA, Lex Amor, ONES, Prospa Live, Cooks But We’re Chefs Absolute, Marlon Williams, 49th & Main, Joy Anonymous and Trinity Orchestra.

Cian DuCrot, EFÉ, KYNSY, Malaki, Monjola, NewDad, Selló, Shiv, Sprints, Smoothboi Ezra and Sophie Doyle Ryder will take to the 2FM Rising Stage over the weekend.

Bicep Live, Lorde, Hot Chip, Peggy Gou, Tom Misch, Chet Faker, The Avalanches, Floating Points, Kojaque, Folamour: Power To The PPL A/V, Princess Nokia Biig Piig, Jayda G, Franky Wah, Pip Millett, Gemma Dunleavy, Malaki and Aby Coulibaly have already been confirmed for next year’s festival.

Forbidden Fruit 2022 will mark the 10th anniversary of the Dublin festival, and the first in 3 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tickets are on sale now.