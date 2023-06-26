Ad
Everyone is saying the same thing about Elton John’s Glastonbury performance

Everyone is saying the same thing about Elton John’s Glastonbury performance.

The Tiny Dancer singer headlined the festival on Sunday night, and sang some of his biggest hits – including I’m Still Standing, Your Song, and Crocodile Rock.

The 76-year-old told the crowd: “I never thought I’d ever play Glastonbury.”

“It’s a very special and emotional night for me because it might be my last show ever in England, so I had better play well and I had better entertain you, you’ve been standing there so long and I really appreciate all the outfits and everything. Amazing.”

Elton was joined by Jacob Lusk of Gabriels and The London Community Gospel Choir for Are You Ready For Love?, Stephen Sanchez for a performance of Until I Found You; and Rina Sawayama for Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.

Before performing an extended version of Rocket Man at the end of his set, Elton thanked his fans for all their support over the past 50 years.

He said: “I want to thank you all for dressing up in your costumes, your glasses and your outfits, it makes me feel so happy and so loved. It’s been an incredible journey.

“I’ve had the best time, I will never forget you, you’re in my head and my heart and my soul, you’ve been amazing. You’ve been an incredible crowd tonight. I wish you love and health and happiness.”

Fans have since taken to Twitter to react to Elton’s final UK performance, with many describing it as “one of the best ever Glastonbury headlines”.

Check out some of the reactions below:

