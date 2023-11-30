All the major gigs coming to Dublin in 2024 so far

This year has seen a huge spike in concert announcements and ticket sales, as more and more artists prepare to go on tour.

With the release of Spotify Wrapped on Wednesday, there has been a certain buzz around the music industry and many fans are thoroughly looking forward to their favourite artists arrival to the Irish capital.

There are a host of musicians set to take the stage of the 3Arena, Fairview Park, the Aviva Stadium, St. Annes Park and Malahide Park – check out when you’re favourite artist is coming to Dublin below!

Depeche Mode

The iconic 80s band is set to taking their Memento Mori Tour to the 3Arena on Saturday, February 3.

The band previously brought their impressive discography to Malahide Castle back in June and provided an array of nostalgia for all the fans who attended.

The English group are known for their synth-pop hits including, Personal Jesus, Never Let Me Down Again and Just Can’t Get Enough.

Noah Kahan

The indie-folk singer’s music has recently blown up all over TikTok and has become a huge sensation thanks to his popular hit, Stick Season.

The American artist comes to Dublin on Tuesday, February 8 2024 after popular demand.

Noah only played a gig in the Olympia Theatre earlier this month – with his return proving him to be popular among Irish fans.

Unfortunately, it looks like the show is sold out at the moment.

Niall Horan

Niall Horan is bringing his tour to the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in 2024.

After selling out three dates at the 3Arena for next February, the Irish singer is returning to Dublin in August to play at the iconic venue.

Niall will kick off his world tour on February 21st, 2024 in Belfast, UK at the SSE Arena.

Hozier

Hozier recently announced the biggest UK & Irish headline shows of his career.

Off the back of scoring his first ever UK number 1 album with Unreal Unearth earlier this year, the singer will perform huge shows including Dublin’s Marlay Park on July 5th, 2024.

With over half a million tickets sold this year alone, Hozier will bring his massive international ‘Unreal Unearth Tour’ back to the UK and Europe in next month, which will see him conquer sold out arenas, including London’s OVO Arena Wembley and 3 nights at Dublin’s 3Arena.

Take That

Take That announced their return back in September with a huge stadium and arena live tour for 2024, alongside news of their ninth studio album This Life, which was released on November 24.

This Life On Tour will see the trio – Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald – play 29 dates across 15 cities around the UK and Ireland – including two nights at Dublin’s 3Arena in April and a gig at Malahide Castle on June 21.

Tickets went on sale on Friday 29th September and sold out instantly, however it looks like there are some resale tickets available on Ticketmaster.

Girls Aloud

After weeks of speculation, Girls Aloud finally announced their highly anticipated reunion tour last week.

Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts will be touring the UK and Ireland next year – including two dates in Dublin and one date in Belfast, in honour of their late bandmate Sarah Harding.

Girls Aloud will play Dublin’s 3Arena on Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18, 2024.

General tickets for The Girls Aloud Show will go on sale on Friday, December 1 at 10am GMT.

Olivia Rodrigo

The 20-year-old would play Dublin’s 3Arena on April 30 and May 1 2024.

The songstress is set to kick off her world tour on February 23, promoting her sophomore album Guts.

Olivia previously performed in Dublin’s Fairview Park last June.

Tom Jones and Nile Rodgers + Chic

Tom Jones and Nile Rodgers & Chic are bringing their legendary tour to Dublin next year.

They will play a massive gig in St. Annes Park in Dublin on Saturday, June 9.

Tickets are out on sale on Friday, December 1 at 9am on Ticketmaster.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band

Legendary singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen has announced a series of gigs across Ireland for 2024.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will take to the stage at Croke Park in Dublin on May 19.

The iconic performer previously brought his tour to the RDS in a three-night stint last May.

Jonas Brothers

It’s official: The Jonas Brothers are coming to Dublin’s 3Arena next summer.

Brothers Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas have announced 27 shows across Europe, Australia, and New Zealand as part of their ‘The Tour’ tour.

The band will play the 3Arena on June 19, 2024.

Pink

The iconic pop-singer is set to play the Aviva Stadium on Thursday, June 20 2024.

The singer is taking her Summer Carnival Tour to Dublin which includes special guests, Rag’ N’ Bone Man, Gayle and DJ and producer KidCutUp.

Tickets for the gig went on sale on Thursday, November 30 with prices starting from €89.50.

Taylor Swift

The pop superstar will bring her iconic Eras Tour to the Aviva Stadium on the 28th, 29th and 30th of June next summer.

Tickets for the shows sold out – with many fans losing out on securing tickets.

The UK & Europe leg of The Eras Tour will kick off on May 9, 2024 in Paris, and wrap up on August 17, 2024 in London.

Coldplay

The popular band announced back in July that they’re bringing their world renowned tour to Croke Park on Thursday, August 29, and Friday, August 30 2024.

Due to popular demand, the fivesome have now added two more dates – Sunday, September 1 and Monday, September 2.

Coldplay’s last Irish gig was back in 2017 when they sold out Croke Park.