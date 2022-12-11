The greatest Christmas movies of all time – and where to watch them

There’s only two more weeks until Christmas Day, and we couldn’t be more excited!

To celebrate the most wonderful time of the year, we have listed some of the greatest Christmas films of all time, and where you can watch them.

Home Alone

When bratty 8-year-old Kevin McCallister (played by Macaulay Culkin) acts out the night before a family trip to Paris, his mother (Catherine O’Hara) makes him sleep in the attic.

After the McCallisters mistakenly leave for the airport without Kevin, he awakens to an empty house and assumes his wish to have no family has come true.

But his excitement sours when he realizes that two con men (Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern) plan to rob the McCallister residence, and that he alone must protect the family home.

All the Home Alone movies are available to stream on Disney+.

Love Actually

This beloved Christmas romcom follows the lives of eight very different couples in dealing with their love lives in various loosely interrelated tales all set during a frantic month before Christmas in London, England.

Stream Love Actually on Prime Video.

Elf

This hilarious Christmas film tells the tale of a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts on Christmas Eve and is transported back to the North Pole and raised as an elf.

Years later, Buddy learns he is not really an elf and goes on a journey to New York City to find his true identity.

You can watch Elf on Sky Cinema.

Miracle On 34th Street

Six-year-old Susan Walker (played by Mara Wilson) is skeptical of the Christmas myth surrounding Santa Claus, a trait she perhaps learned from her mother, Dorey (Elizabeth Perkins).

When tasked with hiring the Santa who will pose with kids at Macy’s, Dorey enlists a man with the curious name of Kris Kringle (Richard Attenborough) who claims to be Santa himself.

His assertions are met with scoffs and threats of institutionalization, but a young lawyer, along with Susan and Dorey, comes to his defense.

You can stream this Christmas classic on Disney+.

The Holiday

Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Jack Black star in this popular Christmas romcom.

It’s about two women troubled with guy-problems who swap homes in each other’s countries, where they each meet a local guy and fall in love.

Stream The Holiday on Prime Video.

It’s A Wonderful Life

George Bailey (played by James Stewart) sets aside his dreams of world travel to run his father’s small community bank, and protect the people of Bedford Falls from greedy businessman Mr. Potter (Lionel Barrymore).

When a costly mistake pushes George to the brink of despair, a visit from a kindly angel (Henry Travers) will show George how the life of one good man can change the world forever.

This heartwarming film is available to download on Sky.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas

The Grinch is a bad tempered hairy green creature, who live inside a cave atop Mount Crumpit, overlooking the village of Whoville.

As the Whos of Whoville frantically prepare for their yuletide celebrations, The Grinch decides to put a stop to Christmas once and for all, and steals all their presents and decorations on Christmas Eve…only to finally come to learn that the true spirit of Christmas goes much deeper than tinsel and toys.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas is available to stream on Netflix.

The Santa Clause

Divorced dad Scott (played by Tim Allen) has custody of his son (Eric Lloyd) on Christmas Eve.

After he accidentally kills a man in a Santa suit, they are magically transported to the North Pole, where an elf explains that Scott must take Santa’s place before the next Christmas arrives.

Scott thinks he’s dreaming, but over the next several months he gains weight and grows an inexplicably white beard. Maybe that night at the North Pole wasn’t a dream after all – and maybe Scott has a lot of work to do.

The Santa Clause films are available to stream on Disney+.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Nightmare Before Christmas is a family favourite film.

Jack Skellington, king of Halloweentown, discovers Christmas Town, but doesn’t quite understand the concept.

Stream the Tim Burton movie on Disney+.